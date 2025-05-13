 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmark Hockey Worlds
Switzerland Jonas Siegenthaler, right, challenges U.S. Logan Cooley during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between the U.S. and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
sports

Switzerland shuts out U.S. 3-0 at ice hockey worlds

0 Comments
HERNING, Denmark

Last year’s runner-up Switzerland shut out the United States 3-0 and handed the Americans their first loss at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dean Kukan scored in the Group B game in Herning. Net-minder Leonardo Genoni stopped 23 shots for the shutout.

“Give credit to Switzerland,” U.S. coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “But I know our group has a lot more in them. We’ll regroup and get ready to play Norway.”

Riat put Switzerland ahead with 7:14 remaining in the first period, redirecting the puck into the goal from the air. It was the first goal the U.S. conceded at the tournament.

The second followed 3:13 later by Siegenthaler from the blue line. Kukan's came halfway through the final period from the top of the left circle.

"After the first goal we did a better job, we got into it more and more, and shut them out,” Swiss forward Kevin Fiala said.

Fiala recorded an assist in his first game at the worlds. He joined the Swiss late after his Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round.

U.S. goalie Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

The U.S. beat Denmark 5-0 and Hungary 6-0 in its first two games, and face Norway on Wednesday.

In Stockholm, Austria prevailed over Slovakia 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel