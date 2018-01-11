Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland to host Japan in June in World Cup warmup

BERN, Switzerland

In a final warmup before both teams go to the World Cup, Switzerland will host Japan on June 8.

The Switzerland Football Federation says the friendly will be at Lugano. The Swiss team has a training camp in the town near the Swiss-Italian border before traveling to Russia.

The federation says it is seeking another opponent before the Japan game.

Switzerland leaves for Russia on June 11 ahead of its opening game against Brazil in Group E on June 17. The group also includes Serbia and Costa Rica.

Japan is in Group H with Poland, Colombia and Senegal.

