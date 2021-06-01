Sympathy for Osaka in Japan over French Open withdrawal

Japanese fans and public figures rallied in support of tennis star Naomi Osaka on Tuesday, offering sympathy after she withdrew from the French Open and opened up about her battles with depression.
The four-time Grand Slam winner's career is followed closely in Japan and the controversy in Paris, which followed her refusal to attend press conferences, led news bulletins on Tuesday.
Reaction in Japan was largely sympathetic, with one Twitter user urging Osaka to "take a good, long break".
"I hope she gets to eat what she wants, watch what she wants and listen to what she wants. I hope she wraps herself up in a fluffy blanket and takes it easy until she feels content."
Osaka revealed that she has "suffered long bouts of depression" after pulling out of the French Open on Monday, and will "take some time away from the court".
Her withdrawal follows the fall-out from her decision to boycott press conferences at the tournament, which she said were like "kicking people when they are down".
Osaka is expected to represent Japan at the July-August Tokyo Olympics, and will be one of the host country's highest-profile athletes at the Games if she takes part.
But Japanese fans urged her to take care of herself first and foremost.
"I dare say she might withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics," wrote one Twitter user. "It's disappointing, but I hope she takes her time and gets well."
Others welcomed Osaka's openness about her mental health, a subject rarely discussed by public figures in Japan.
Former tennis player Ai Sugiyama told a morning show she hoped Osaka's actions could "make a splash and create an opportunity to talk about athlete's mental health", the Sports Hochi reported.
"There's a big difference between people's personalities, and I think we need to consider things on a case-by-case basis," said Sugiyama, who reached a career-high number eight world ranking. "I think the system where you absolutely have to turn up and you're fined if you don't is a little out-dated."
Some Twitter users questioned whether Osaka was feeling the strain of competing for titles and speaking out against racial injustice.
"Naomi Osaka is fighting -- against herself, against pressure, against fixed ideas, against discrimination," tweeted TV presenter Ruriko Kojima.
"All these things surely cause her anguish. I just can't imagine the pressure she carries on her shoulders. It's such a different perspective. I hope she gets some time where she can laugh and relax."© 2021 AFP
Asiaman7
Response from the tennis world to Osaka’s recent actions:
“She tried to sidestep or lessen a problem for herself and instead she just made it much bigger than it was in the first place.” --Martina Navratilova, winner of 18 Grand Slam women’s singles titles
“As sports people, we need to be ready to accept the questions and try to produce an answer, no?” -- Rafael Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles
“In my opinion, press is kind of part of the job. We know what we sign up for as professional tennis players.” -- Ashleigh Barty, current women’s No. 1
“I have always believed that as professional athletes we have a responsibility to make ourselves available to the media.” -- Billie Jean King, winner of 12 Grand Slam women’s singles titles
“I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different, and everyone handles things differently.” -- Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles
“You cannot allow a player to have an unfair advantage by not doing post-match press. It’s time consuming, so if one player is not doing that and others are, that is not equal.” -- Rennae Stubbs, former No. 1 doubles player, current ESPN analyst
gakinotsukai
Apologies from japanese medias bringing to her the nationality question all the time ?
Asiaman7
USA Today has published an excellent analysis of how Osaka’s recent losses on clay, and her family members’ questions about those loses, led to her mental health deterioration. Excerpt below.
*Since then (April 1 Miami Open quarterfinal loss), though, Osaka has struggled, losing her second match in Madrid (clay) and in the first round of the Italian Open (clay). In a since-deleted post on Reddit, Osaka’s sister Mari (the New York Times verified her authenticity) described a situation in which even members of her family had asked about why she wasn’t winning on clay and that being asked about it in news conferences would only contribute to eroding her confidence. *
*“I think that everyone’s remarks and opinions have gotten to her head and she herself believed that she was bad on clay,” Mari Osaka wrote in the post. “This isn’t true and she knows that in order to do well and have a shot at winning Roland Garros she will have to believe that she can.”*
*That is a fair and understandable stance to take. But in Osaka’s original statement, she did not merely ask for understanding of the difficulties she was going through. Instead, she chose a wider indictment of the notion that athletes should answer questions about their performance, win or lose and that those who ask are not looking out for the mental health of athletes. *
*That was a mistake, that was wrong and there didn't seem to be any sympathy for that idea, even among her fellow players out on tour. *
-- “Opinion: Naomi Osaka's shocking French Open withdrawal offers lessons for all involved,” Dan Wolken, 31 May 2021
Tom Young
Having listened to inane sports interviews throughout the decades, I'm glad she stood up to them. It would be too good to be true if this were a trend.