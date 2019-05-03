Syndergaard does it all in Mets' 1-0 win over Reds

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks off the field after pitching to the Cincinnati Reds during the eight inning of a baseball game, Thursday in New York.

baseball

Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Syndergaard (2-3) struck out 10 and allowed four hits in his third career complete game, shaking off a sloppy start to the season with a do-it-all effort. He became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth this season, and the franchise's first starter ever to go yard in a 1-0 complete-game win.

Thor did his hammering in the third inning, driving a ball 407 feet to the opposite field in left-center off Tyler Mahle (0-4).

The previous pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete-game win was the Los Angeles Dodgers' Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

NATIONALS 2, CARDINALS 1

WASHINGTON — Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than any pitcher in major league history, and Washington beat St. Louis after a long rain delay to salvage the finale of a four-game series.

Despite the strong performance by Strasburg, the Nationals (13-17) fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist after the game and replaced him with minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart. General manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement moments after the final out.

Strasburg (3-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up a run and six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. He got opposing starter Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career — in 1,272 1/3 innings.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Boston left-hander Chris Sale held the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.

Sean Doolittle struck out pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt with the bases loaded to end the eighth, then finished for his fourth save.

Hudson (2-2) allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in six innings. Kolten Wong hit an RBI single and Yairo Munoz had three hits for St. Louis, which had won five straight.

TWINS 8, ASTROS 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start, Jason Castro homered off former battery mate Brad Peacock and drove in four runs, and AL-leading Minnesota beat Houston.

Backed by a six-run fourth from the Twins against Peacock (2-2), Berrios (5-1) finished seven smooth innings with seven hits and two runs allowed to push the Twins to their first season series victory over the Astros since 2013.

With 52 home runs in 29 games, the Twins have powered their way to or near the top of the league in several hitting categories.

WHITE SOX 6, RED SOX 4

CHICAGO — Nicky Delmonico hit a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Chicago over Boston.

It was Chicago's second straight walk-off win. Yonder Alonso had a two-run single in the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader against Baltimore for a 7-6 victory.

James McCann hit a two-run homer for the White Sox, who have won five of six.

Andrew Benintendi homered, J.D. Martinez had three hits and Rafael Devers drove in two runs as the Red Sox had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Chicago's rally in the ninth began with a one-out error by Devers on a grounder to third by José Rondón. Alonso followed with a single to put runners at the corners. Delmonico, who entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh, connected off Ryan Brasier (1-1) to win it.

Carson Fulmer (1-1) got two outs for the victory.

ROCKIES 11, BREWERS 6

MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to help Colorado earn a four-game split with Milwaukee.

Arenado had three hits, including his ninth home run this season. Dahl finished a triple short of the cycle for the Rockies, who outscored the Brewers 22-10 in the final two games of the series.

Jon Gray (3-3) allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta (1-1) fell behind 7-0 by the second inning and gave up nine runs — six earned — eight hits and three walks in four innings.

RAYS 3, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Wily Peralta with two outs in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay split a four-game series with Kansas City.

Peralta (2-2) walked Daniel Robertson on four pitches leading off the ninth, and Lowe connected with two outs for his seventh home run this season.

Adam Kolarek (2-1) got the final two outs of the eighth, and Diego Castillo struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fourth save in as many chances.

PADRES 11, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA — Ian Kinsler and Wil Myers homered, Matt Strahm worked six innings and San Diego routed Atlanta to earn a split of a four-game series.

The Padres broke the game open with a five-run fifth, helped by an errant throw from Atlanta pitcher Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) that allowed four unearned runs to score. San Diego added five runs in the sixth — the first time since 2000 they have scored five runs in consecutive innings.

Strahm (1-2) took a shutout into the sixth before allowing a two-run single to Nick Markakis.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif — Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun homered, Tyler Skaggs pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning and Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of Toronto. Albert Pujols had two doubles for the Angels, who have won six of seven after losing nine of 10. They swept Toronto at Angel Stadium for the first time since April 2002.

Randal Grichuk had an RBI double for the Blue Jays, who had won nine of 12 before getting swept by the Angels for the first time anywhere since September 2013. Calhoun hit a two-run shot in the second inning and Trout added a solo homer in the sixth. Trout's drive was his sixth extra-base hit since April 7, and he has back-to-back multihit games for the first time since April 4-5.

Aaron Sanchez (3-2) gave up nine hits and two walks in four innings for Toronto, taking his first loss in five starts.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.