Cycling Tour de France
Stage winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 198 kilometers (123 miles) with start in Loudenvielle and finish on Plateau de Beille, France, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
cycling

Pogacar conquers scorching Pyrenean climb to win stage 15 of Tour de France

0 Comments
PLATEAU DE BEILLE, France

Tadej Pogacar demonstrated his climbing dominance once again, winning the grueling 15th stage of the Tour de France on Bastille Day with a scorching ascent to the Plateau de Beille.

The marathon stage on France's national day was nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) long and featured four big climbs before an even harder grind up to Plateau de Beille.

Pogacar attacked with 5 kilometers remaining during the final “hors catégorie” (beyond category) climb, solidifying his reputation as the master of the mountains.

It was Pogacar’s third stage win in this year’s Tour and his seventh career stage win in the Pyrenees mountains.

The stage began Sunday with an immediate climb up the Col de Peyresourde, fracturing the peloton. A breakaway group of climbers, including Richard Carapaz, Laurens De Plus, and Enric Mas, set a fierce early pace but were reeled in as the decisive moments approached.

Temperatures soared close to 35 degrees Celsius on the final climb. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, aided by his Visma teammate Matteo Jorgenson, tried to respond but couldn’t match Pogacar’s relentless pace, finishing more than a minute behind. Vingegaard is now 3 minutes and 9 seconds behind Pogacar overall.

Remco Evenepoel, another top contender, also struggled to keep up.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay, who has won three stages, retained the best sprinter’s green jersey.

Monday will be the second rest day in the three-week race, ahead of a flat Stage 16 between Gruissan and Nimes in the south of France.

