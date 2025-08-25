Taiwan tops Nevada to win Little League World Series

Lin Chin-Tse pitched five scoreless innings as Taiwan beat Nevada in the Little League World Series championship game

baseball

Taiwan, behind a dominant pitching performance from Lin Chin-Tse, beat Nevada 7-0 on Sunday in the Little League World Series championship game, ending the United States' eight-year hold on the youth baseball crown.

Taiwan's triumph was the first for an international team since Japan won in 2017.

Lin retired the first seven batters he faced and gave up just one hit with four strikeouts in five innings.

The 12-year-old from Taipei also belted a three-run triple in Taiwan's five-run fifth inning.

The victory in the annual global Little League showpiece in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, gave Taiwan an 18th LLWS title -- the most of any country besides the United States but a first since 1996.

"I am very excited," Lin said. "In the first inning I was very nervous, but after that it was smooth."

Taiwan, representing the Asia-Pacific region, had eliminated Caribbean region representative Aruba in the International bracket final while Nevada defeated Connecticut in the U.S. bracket final to reach the title game.

