Takahashi's Beijing dream shattered

marathon

Mar. 10 09:55 am JST 0 Comments

NAGOYA -- Naoko Takahashi saw her hopes of running in this summer's Beijing Olympics shattered Sunday after finishing a disappointing 27th at the Nagoya International Women's Marathon.

Yurika Nakamura won the third and final domestic qualifier for Beijing on her full marathon debut in 2 hours, 25 minutes 51 seconds, giving a selection headache to Japanese athletics officials scheduled to pick the Olympic squad on Monday. Takahashi, 35, was hoping to make up for her failure to make Japan's 2004 Athens Olympics team with victory here in her first race since finishing third at the Tokyo International Women's Marathon in 2006.

© Japan Today