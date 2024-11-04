Takeda beats Alex in playoff to win LPGA Japan

golf

Japan's Rio Takeda finally saw off American Marina Alex after a sixth playoff hole to win the LPGA Japan Classic on Sunday.

Takeda birdied the 18th hole to force a playoff with Alex and came through a prolonged battle to earn herself an LPGA Tour card.

"I was planning to take Q-school in December and now I can skip that and go and play next year on the LPGA tour, which is exciting for me now," said the 21-year-old.

Takeda claimed her first LPGA win at her sixth attempt, and kept the title in Japan after countrywoman Mone Inami lifted the trophy last year.

It was also Takeda's eighth win this season on Japan's JLPGA tour, which was co-sanctioning the event.

Takeda began the day at Seta Golf Course three shots off the lead but she looked to have blown it after carding successive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes.

She came roaring back into contention with an eagle on the par-five 16th hole, before a birdie on 18 took the competition to a playoff.

"I was three strokes behind when I finished the 15th, but I never gave up so I thought I could win," she said.

Alex was looking to win her first title in over two years and her third overall on the LPGA tour.

She carded six birdies and no bogeys to finish level with Takeda after 18 holes on 15-under overall.

The 34-year-old Alex said she was "very tired, ready for a beer".

"A little disappointed, but it was still a great tournament," she said. "I'm really proud of how I played. I'm excited I have a few more starts before the end of the season. Maybe we'll get one."

The greatest threat to Alex's lead looked like coming from South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran.

The world number six was 6-under par for the day after a round that featured one bogey and seven birdies, one of which came on the final hole.

Ryu finished alone in third place, one stroke behind the leaders.

Play resumed in Western Japan after Saturday was completely washed out by a tropical storm, with the tournament shortened to 54 holes.

Japan's world number 236 Hana Wakimoto went into the final day with a two-shot lead but she finished three shots off the pace.

Yuka Saso started five shots off the lead but she endured a nightmare start to the final round.

The reigning US Open champion carded a double-bogey and a triple-bogey on the opening five holes and finished nine shots out of first place.

