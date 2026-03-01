Ethiopia's Takele defends Tokyo Marathon title after sprint finish

Runners start the Tokyo Marathon 2026 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Sunday. Some 39,000 runners participated in the run, one of the six races in the World Marathon Majors.

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele successfully defended his Tokyo Marathon title on Sunday, edging Kenya's Geoffrey Toroitich in a sprint finish to cross the line in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 37 seconds.

Takele finished with the same official time as Toroitich after a dramatic battle for the line, with Kenya's Alexander Mutiso just one second further behind in third place.

"I knew that the final stage would be decisive," said the 23-year-old Takele. "Around 41 km I wanted to wait and see what would happen and then I made my move right before the finish."

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele won the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday after a sprint finish Image: POOL/AFP

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:14:29, a new course record.

Ethiopia's Berukan Welde was second in 2:16:36, followed by her countrywoman Hawi Feysa in 2:17:39.

In warm, dry conditions in the Japanese capital, a men's leading pack including Takele, Toroitich, Mutiso and Kenya's Daniel Mateiko broke away around the 37-km mark.

Takele made a late move and managed to stay in front despite a last-gasp challenge from Toroitich.

"Today's race was a great one," said Takele. "There was intense and positive competition, and I'm truly happy that I was able to win."

The men's field was weakened by the withdrawal through injury of Kenya's Timothy Kiplagat and Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha in the lead-up to the race.

In the women's competition, Kosgei was in a class of her own and finished more than two minutes clear of her nearest rival.

Kosgei, the Tokyo Marathon champion and Olympic silver medalist in 2021, has said she will compete for Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"We have a lot of athletes in Kenya," said Kosgei. "I want some young generation to follow my step to join me in Turkey."

© 2026 AFP