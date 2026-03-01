 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Runners start the Tokyo Marathon 2026 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Sunday. Some 39,000 runners participated in the run, one of the six races in the World Marathon Majors. Image: POOL via ZUMA Press Wire/Reuters
sports

Ethiopia's Takele defends Tokyo Marathon title after sprint finish

0 Comments
TOKYO

Ethiopia's Tadese Takele successfully defended his Tokyo Marathon title on Sunday, edging Kenya's Geoffrey Toroitich in a sprint finish to cross the line in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 37 seconds.

Takele finished with the same official time as Toroitich after a dramatic battle for the line, with Kenya's Alexander Mutiso just one second further behind in third place.

"I knew that the final stage would be decisive," said the 23-year-old Takele. "Around 41 km I wanted to wait and see what would happen and then I made my move right before the finish."

0ccefeb3c05dab3df6a06cdb3236c23a390b5364.jpeg
Ethiopia's Tadese Takele won the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday after a sprint finish Image: POOL/AFP

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei won the women's race in 2:14:29, a new course record.

Ethiopia's Berukan Welde was second in 2:16:36, followed by her countrywoman Hawi Feysa in 2:17:39.

In warm, dry conditions in the Japanese capital, a men's leading pack including Takele, Toroitich, Mutiso and Kenya's Daniel Mateiko broke away around the 37-km mark.

Takele made a late move and managed to stay in front despite a last-gasp challenge from Toroitich.

"Today's race was a great one," said Takele. "There was intense and positive competition, and I'm truly happy that I was able to win."

The men's field was weakened by the withdrawal through injury of Kenya's Timothy Kiplagat and Ethiopia's Milkesa Mengesha in the lead-up to the race.

In the women's competition, Kosgei was in a class of her own and finished more than two minutes clear of her nearest rival.

Kosgei, the Tokyo Marathon champion and Olympic silver medalist in 2021, has said she will compete for Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"We have a lot of athletes in Kenya," said Kosgei. "I want some young generation to follow my step to join me in Turkey."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel