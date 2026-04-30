Takuma Sato avoids collision with a fox and posts 4th-fastest lap during Indy 500 testing

FILE - Takuma Sato, of Japan, speeds down the main straightaway during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

auto racing

The Brickyard seems to be doubling as a wildlife sanctuary during Indianapolis 500 testing.

One day after French driver Romain Grosjean's car hit and killed a bird as it topped 200 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, two-time Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato barely avoided a collision with a fox when the animal ran across the track on Wednesday. Sato then posted the fourth-fastest lap in afternoon testing at 225.109.

“Oh geez, yes, I couldn't identify what it was, but I could see there was something in there,” the Japanese driver said. “It wasn't a car part because it was moving. It was more like a natural thing and it was right in the middle of the corner. But very fortunate we both come back home happy.”

Sato did better than safely navigate the obstacle in his return to racing following a six-month absence. He hasn't competed in an IndyCar race since last year's Indy 500.

But the surprise guest — for Sato and everyone else at the historic 2.5-mile oval — brought out the first of two unscheduled caution flags on the second and final day of open testing for next month's race.

The other came with about 90 minutes left in the session, when Jack Harvey's No. 24 Chevrolet left a trail of smoke as it went around the track and into pit lane. The English driver's team spent the rest of the day trying to figure out what went wrong.

“I've had engines that have had issues here in the past and when it happens, it's normally very obvious what happened,” said Harvey, who races part-time while also working as a television commentator. “But the amount of smoke we were getting and then just a few flickering flames as we kind of coasted in, that's not how we wanted to end the day. But I still think, overall, it's been a pretty productive test.”

Harvey posted the fastest lap in Tuesday's veteran refresher program at 221.154 mph before posting the fastest no-tow lap Tuesday at 220.318. He was 11th heading into the final hour of the second and final day of testing at 221.811.

But after Grosjean's run-in with the bird a day earlier, the fox became Wednesday's featured attraction — even as the speeds steadily ticked up throughout the afternoon.

Two-time Indy winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske jumped to the top of the speed chart in the final test session with a lap of 225.617. He also had the second-fastest speed in the morning, 226.223.

Points leader and defending Indy champ Alex Palou was next at 225.272 while Conor Daly, Tuesday's fastest driver, was third at 225.215. Brazil's Helio Castroneves began his quest to become the first five-time winner in race history by delivering the fastest no-tow speed at 219.453.

Rookie Cato Collet had the fastest lap in the morning session at 226.381.

“We're fast so that makes life a little easier on me,” said Daly, who works for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a team that only competes at Indy. “We had a list of things we wanted to do and we got through our list, got through a lot of lists and that's what it's all about. So if we're fast while doing that, then awesome.”

All 33 drivers turned laps on Wednesday. Overnight rain forced the start to be delayed more than an hour, and then drivers had to contend with challenging conditions — cool temperatures and blustery wind on an overcast day. The clouds eventually cleared and testing finished in bright sunshine with series officials permitting drivers to practice pit stops at normal race-day speeds.

Katherine Legge also completed her veteran refresher program — two days after A.J. Foyt Racing announced she would be the team's third driver entered in the race. And everyone took advantage of a second chance to collect data heading into the season's biggest month, capped by the 500 on May 24.

The results seemed to satisfy most people, including Sato, especially after he left the fox in the dust.

“Everybody's very happy and me specifically, back in the car after six months absent and happy place to be,” Sato said. “So, yeah, it's been a very positive two days.”

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