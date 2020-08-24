Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Takuma Sato celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, in Indianapolis. Photo: AP/Michael Conroy
auto racing

Takuma Sato wins his second Indianapolis 500 after late caution ends race

0 Comments
By Jenna Fryer
INDIANAPOLIS

Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red flag after a violent crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.

Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, asked on his radio if IndyCar was going to give the drivers a final shootout to the checkered flag, NASCAR style.

“Are they going red?” Dixon asked. “They’ve got to go red. There’s no way they can clean that up.”

IndyCar never threw the flag and Sato led Dixon across the finish line under yellow.

Sato became the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in 2017. Dixon was second and Graham Rahal, Sato’s teammate at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, was third.

It was Pigot, the third Rahal driver, who crashed for the controversial finish.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel