 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Sanshiro Murao beat defending champion and countryman Goki Tajima (blue) in the men's -90kg final at the world judo championships in Hungary Image: AFP
judo

Tanaka and Murao strike more gold for Japan at judo worlds

0 Comments
BUDAPEST

Shiho Tanaka won the women's -70kg title and Sanshiro Murao the men's -90kg to bring Japan's tally to six golds at the world judo championships on Tuesday.

Japan have won six of the 10 titles already attributed after five days of competition in Budapest.

Tanaka won the first individual world title of her career after settling for bronze last year in Abu Dhabi.

She beat world number one Lara Cvjetko in the final, with the Croatian judoka settling for silver as in 2022.

Olympic silver medallist Murao, 24, won an all-Japanese final, defeating defending world champion Goki Tajima on penalties after a duel of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Georgia's Lasha Bekauri was eliminated in the round of 16. At 24, he still has no world gold medals, despite his two Olympic titles.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel