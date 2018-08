Tanaka extends unbeaten streak to 13 as Yankees beat Orioles 6-3

New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka, of Japan, reacts during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

baseball

By Ronald Blum

Masahiro Tanaka pitched six scoreless innings to extend his unbeaten streak to 13 starts, Miguel Andujar hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 6-3 on Tuesday night after the veteran-shedding Orioles dealt away three more players.

Coming off a three-hit shutout of Tampa Bay, Tanaka found his command after a 31-pitch first inning and limited the Orioles to a pair of singles and a double. Tanaka (9-2) struck out eight and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.00 over his last five starts. He is 7-0 in 13 starts since an April 17 loss against Miami.

New York (68-37) moved 31 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season, beating the Orioles for only the sixth time in 11 meetings this year. The Yankees are on their first three-game winning streak since four straight victories from June 18-21.

Baltimore (32-75), coming off its first three-game winning streak since mid-May, traded infielder Jonathan Schoop to Milwaukee before the game for infielder Jonathan Villar and a pair of prospects, and dealt pitchers Kevin Gausman and Darren O'Day to Atlanta for four prospects and $2.5 million in international signing bonus allotment.

Having previously traded slugging infielder Manny Machado, closer Zach Britton and reliever Brad Brach, the Orioles obtained 15 prospects and $2.75 million in international allotment for six veterans while cutting nearly $29 million in payroll obligations for this year and next.

A sign of the Orioles' troubles: first baseman Chris Davis, in the third season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, went 0 for 4 with a pair of strikeouts and is hitting .157. That would be by far the lowest average for an official qualifier, breaking the mark of .179 shared by Rob Deer (1991) and Dan Uggla (2013).

Run-scoring singles by Gleyber Torres in the first and Greg Bird in the third built a 2-0 lead, and Bird hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth ahead of Andujar's 13th homer. Yefry Ramirez (1-4), coming off his first big league win, allowed all six runs and lasted five innings.

Jace Peterson hit a two-run double in the eighth off A.J. Cole, and Peterson scored from second when Dellin Betances' pitch went off the mitt of Kyle Higashioka for a passed ball. Andujar allowed the catcher's throw to bounce off his glove for an error by the third baseman.

Aroldis Chapman struck out the side for the second straight game and got his 29th save in 30 chances, his 21st in a row.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.