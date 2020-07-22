Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is tended to by team medical personnel after being hit by a ball off the bat of Yankees Giancarlo Stanton during a baseball a workout at Yankee Stadium in New York, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Photo: AP
baseball

Tanaka on track for July 31 season debut

NEW YORK

Masahiro Tanaka threw 20 pitches during batting practice Tuesday and is on track to make his first start July 31 against Boston after missing one turn in the New York Yankees' rotation.

Tanaka walked two in his one inning, his first time facing batters since he was hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's line drive on July 4.

He is to throw batting practice again on Sunday, likely 35-40 pitches.

“If everything comes out OK, I should be ready to go,” he said through a translator.

He did not use a protective screen. Tanaka thought about getting hit only before delivering his first pitch.

“After I threw that, it was back to business, back to normal,” he said.

The 31-year-old right-hander is 75-43 in six major league seasons and is entering the final year of his contract.

