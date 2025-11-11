Tatsuya Imai set to become next Japanese pitcher to move to MLB

baseball

Tatsuya Imai is likely to be the next Japanese pitcher to move Major League Baseball after the Pacific League's Seibu Lions said Monday he will be made available to teams through the posting process.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Imai was 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA this season, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings.

A three-time All-Star, he pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter against Fukuoka on April 18. Imai struck out 17 against Yokohama on June 17, breaking Daisuke Matsuzaka’s prior team record of 16 from 2004.

Imai is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu, striking out 907 in 963 2/3 innings.

Under MLB's posting agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, a player may be posted from Nov. 1 until Dec. 15 and a posted player has 45 days to reach an agreement with an MLB team. The posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.