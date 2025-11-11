 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Tatsuya Imai set to become next Japanese pitcher to move to MLB

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tatsuya Imai is likely to be the next Japanese pitcher to move Major League Baseball after the Pacific League's Seibu Lions said Monday he will be made available to teams through the posting process.

A 27-year-old right-hander, Imai was 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA this season, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings.

A three-time All-Star, he pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter against Fukuoka on April 18. Imai struck out 17 against Yokohama on June 17, breaking Daisuke Matsuzaka’s prior team record of 16 from 2004.

Imai is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu, striking out 907 in 963 2/3 innings.

Under MLB's posting agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, a player may be posted from Nov. 1 until Dec. 15 and a posted player has 45 days to reach an agreement with an MLB team. The posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel