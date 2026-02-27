Tatsuya Imai throws scoreless inning, struck by comebacker in Astros exhibition debut

This is a 2026 photo of Tatsuya Imai of the Houston Astros baseball team. This image reflects the Astros' active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

baseball

Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai threw a 10-pitch scoreless inning and was struck by a comebacker in his his spring training debut for the Houston Astros on Thursday against the New York Mets.

Imai allowed a leadoff single to Marcus Semien, whose sharp hit ricocheted off the pitcher's lower right leg and went into foul territory. Imai was checked by an athletic trainer and stayed in the game. He finished the inning with a infield popout by Mike Tauchman and a double-play grounder by Bo Bichette.

The 27-year Imai was a three-time All-Star in Japan before agreeing in January to a $54 million, three-year contract with the Astros. Houston lost Framber Valedez when he left as a free agent and signed with Detroit.

Eight of Imai's 10 pitches were strikes, and he threw only sinkers and changeups. All three balls put into play, none out of the infield, came on changeups.

Imai had 0-2 counts on Semien and Tauchman. Bichette's inning-ending grounder to third base came on the first pitch, an 87 mph changeup.

Imai was 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA last season for the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions, striking out 178 in 163 2/3 innings. He was 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu.

His contract with the Astros included a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $16 million this year and $18 million in each of the next two seasons. Based on his 2026 performance, his 2027 salary would escalate by $2 million each for 80, 90 and 100 innings, and his 2028 salary by $1 million for each level. He can opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

