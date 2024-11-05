Taylor Fritz books spot in ATP Finals in Turin

tennis

American Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin after last week's Paris Masters.

Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP Finals defending champion, missed the Paris Masters but remains in the running in sixth spot.

Fritz, 27, was eliminated in the second round in Paris by British number one Jack Draper.

Four players are chasing the three remaining berths -- Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade, to try to get ahead of Djokovic, who is not playing this week.

ATP final standings on November 4:

Jannik Sinner (ITA) 10330 pts Q Alexander Zverev (GER) 7315 Q Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6810 Q Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4830 Q Taylor Fritz (USA) 4300 Q Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3910 Casper Ruud (NOR) 3855 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3745 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3720

© 2024 AFP