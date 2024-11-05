 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
USA's Taylor Fritz
tennis

Taylor Fritz books spot in ATP Finals in Turin

0 Comments
PARIS

American Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to book his spot in the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin after last week's Paris Masters.

Fritz joins already-qualified Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev for the event in northern Italy from November 10-17.

Novak Djokovic, the two-time ATP Finals defending champion, missed the Paris Masters but remains in the running in sixth spot.

Fritz, 27, was eliminated in the second round in Paris by British number one Jack Draper.

Four players are chasing the three remaining berths -- Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Ruud and Rublev are playing in Metz, France this week, with De Minaur in action in Belgrade, to try to get ahead of Djokovic, who is not playing this week.

ATP final standings on November 4:

  1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 10330 pts Q

  2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7315 Q

  3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6810 Q

  4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 4830 Q

  5. Taylor Fritz (USA) 4300 Q

  6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3910

  7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3855

  8. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3745

  9. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 3720
© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

