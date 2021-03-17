Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Team New Zealand celebrated their victory in Auckland Photo: AFP
Team New Zealand wins America's Cup

AUCKLAND

Team New Zealand won the America's Cup Wednesday, defeating Italy's Luna Rossa 7-3 to claim yachting's most prestigious trophy for the fourth time.

The defending champions claimed the single win they needed to seal the best-of-13 series with a 46-second victory over the Italians in race 10 on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

"It's absolutely unreal... it just means the world to us as a team," Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said.

Team New Zealand entered the regatta as heavy favorites but the Italians matched them in the early stages, taking the scores to 3-2.

But the hosts then reeled off five successive wins, helped by their superior speed and local knowledge as Auckland produced days of light, inconsistent winds.

The New Zealanders had been poised to land the killer blow on Tuesday but the champagne was put on ice when a late wind shift meant race 10 was held over until Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick to congratulate the Kiwi team.

"Team New Zealand has once again made us all so proud by retaining the America's Cup as New Zealand's cup," she said in a statement.

Peter Montgommery "The America's Cup is again New Zealands Cup".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

