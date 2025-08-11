Team pulls out of high school baseball championship amid abuse claims

The Koryo High School baseball team acknowledges spectators after their first round win in the national high school championship at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Aug 7.

baseball

A high school baseball team has withdrawn from one of Japan's most popular national tournaments, the school's principal said Sunday, amid social media controversy over reports of abuse.

The Koryo High School team's withdrawal from the annual summer national high school baseball championship follows revelations that the event's national body issued a severe reprimand in March over a case in which four students physically abused a younger boy at a dormitory in January.

Principal Masakazu Hori said with further allegations circulating on social media and students targeted by online attacks, the decision was made with "protecting the lives of students, teachers and local people as our greatest priority."

Employees at the school in Hiroshima have been targeted online amid the claims, which include allegations of abuse by coaching staff and a bomb threat made to a dormitory.

According to the school, police are investigating the January incident after the victim filed a complaint, and a third-party committee is examining new allegations from a former member.

Hori expressed "deep regret" over the situation. The school has said it plans a fundamental review of the baseball team, with head coach Tetsuyuki Nakai relieved of his duties until the investigation is complete.

The tournament organizer, the Japan High School Baseball Federation, said that due to the withdrawal, the team has forfeited its second-round game scheduled for Thursday.

Organizers will "continue efforts to eradicate violence, bullying, and unreasonable hierarchical relationships," the federation's statement said.

The national high school baseball championship, held annually at Koshien Stadium in western Japan, is one of the country's most popular sporting events.

Koryo High School is a three-time winner of the event's spring edition and has a history of producing professional players.

Its withdrawal marks only the third in the tournament's roughly 110-year history, and the first after games have begun.

