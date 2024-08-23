 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Team with Korean roots wins famous Japanese high school baseball tournament

0 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

A team with ties to the ethnic Korean community for the first time has won Japan's famous high school baseball tournament, known as Koshien.

Kyoto International High School on Friday won the coveted championship, defeating Kanto Daiichi High School 2-1 on a tie-breaking run in the 10th inning. The biannual tournament, held in the spring and summer, is one of the most followed sports events in Japan.

The championship is played in the Hanshin Koshien stadium in the western Japanese city of Nishinomiya.

The victory is followed across Japan, but also in South Korea — two countries with a strong baseball culture but with a historical divide.

The result should draw attention to the improving relations between the two Asian neighbors. But it also highlights the bitter past between the two countries because of Japan's brutal colonization of the Korean peninsula, which ended in 1945 with Japan's defeat in World War II.

In a statement, a South Korean residents organization said the victory “brought together the hearts of all ethnic Korean residents in Japan as one and served as a bridge between South Korea and Japan.”

The statement from Mindan, or the Korean Residents Union in Japan, pointed out that the game had also received the attention of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Kyoto International High School was originally set up in 1947 for Japan's Korean population, many of whom were displaced to Japan as forced labor during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule.

The school is now recognized by education authorities in both Japan and South Korea. About one-quarter of the students have Korean roots.

Kyoto International also reached the semifinals of the tournament in 2021.

Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

0 Comments
Login to comment

The biannual tournament, held in the spring and summer, is one of the most followed sports events in Japan.

It is not a "biannual" tournament! The spring tournament is an "invitational" tournament with only 32 teams, and does not have teams from every prefecture!

The summer tournament is the only true "All" Japan tournament, as representatives from each prefecture, including 2 from Tokyo and Hokkaido are included.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel