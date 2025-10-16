Tearful Osaka battles injury to reach Japan quarterfinals

tennis

Naomi Osaka battled through injury to reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, choking back tears after hitting the winning shot against defending champion Suzan Lamens.

Top seed Osaka, playing a singles tournament in Japan for the first time in three years, won 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 to set up a last-eight match against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

The former world number one was leading 5-0 in the final set in the city of Osaka when she needed a medical timeout to receive treatment on her left leg.

She returned with heavy strapping on her thigh and lost the next two games before closing out the match in 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka hit a backhand winner and then bent over and put her hand to her face before walking to the net appearing to fight back tears.

"It was definitely really difficult. I'm kind of sorry about my attitude," Osaka said in an on-court interview that had to be cut short due to her injury.

