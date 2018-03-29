Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith Thursday accepted full responsibility for a ball-tampering scandal Photo: AFP
cricket

Tearful Smith takes 'full responsibility' for ball-tampering scandal

0 Comments
By PETER PARKS
SYDNEY

Distraught former Australia cricket captain Steve Smith was in tears Thursday as he accepted full responsibility for a ball-tampering scandal that has shaken the sport, saying he was devastated by his "big mistake".

"I take full responsibility, I made a serious error of judgement and I understand the consequences. It was a failure of leadership," he said before breaking down at a press conference after his arrival in Sydney from Johannesburg.

"I will do everything to make up for my mistake. If any good can come for this... it can be a lesson for others. I hope I can be a force for change," he added.

"I know I will regret this for the rest of my life. I am absolutely gutted. Cricket is my life and hope it can be again. I'm sorry. I'm absolutely devastated."

Smith and David Warner were stripped from their roles as captain and vice-captain and banned from all international and domestic cricket for a year over their behavior during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town last weekend.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Warner was charged by Cricket Australia with developing the plan to use sandpaper to alter the ball to their bowlers' advantage and instructing Bancroft to carry it out.

Smith, who made a statement then took a handful of questions before breaking down in tears and the press conference ending, had effectively turned a blind eye to the plot.

"For me, my weakness ... I have made a big mistake for allowing this to happen," said Smith.

"This is the first time I have seen this happen and it will never be happening again. I don't blame anyone, I'm the captain of the Australian team and I take responsibility for the actions that happened."

Smith, a golden boy who has been compared to the legendary Australian Donald Bradman for his batting exploits, added: "I just want to say sorry for the pain I've brought to Australia, to the fans and the public."

Warner also broke his silence Thursday, apologising and accepting his role in the cheating storm.

Bancroft asked for forgiveness on his return to Perth, saying he was ashamed of himself.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

WaaGwaan

GaijinPot Travel

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

‘Deepen The Dialogue’ Initiative Targets Japan’s Gender Inequality

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

All About the Fukuzawas: The Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Get it on Credit: Shopping Hard with your Charge Card

GaijinPot Blog