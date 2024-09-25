 Japan Today
Britain Soccer Europa League
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, right, leads a training session at the Carrington Training Complex, Manchester, England, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
soccer

Ten Hag worried about 'almost unavoidable' risk of injuries in congested schedule

By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned of more injuries to top soccer players because of a growing number of games on their schedule.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri limped out of Sunday's English Premier League clash with Arsenal because of a knee injury, while other top players Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard have been sidelined in the early weeks of the season.

Rodri's injury came days after he voiced concerns about an increasingly congested schedule and said players were close to taking strike action.

Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's Europa League match against FC Twente, said too much is being asked of players.

“There are too many games. It’s clear. Too many competitions," he said on Tuesday. "For the top players, they are overloaded and this is not good for football. In the end of the day it’s maybe good for commercial but there is a limit.

“It’s almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games.”

City are still to confirm the full extent of Rodri's injury after he was photographed in Spain, where he was reportedly undergoing tests.

British media reported there were fears the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for a long-term absence.

City has not publicly commented on the reports.

Last week, City manager Pep Guardiola said it was up to players to force a change following the growing dispute over the congested schedule.

The Champions League has been expanded this season with two more games in the new-look group stage. Next year's expanded Club World Cup will be a 32-team event for the first time, up from seven. It is slated for the offseason for many major leagues in June-July.

That has prompted a legal challenge from players' unions.

World players union FIFPRO has raised concerns about the increasing physical and mental demands on players, but the competition has been welcomed by the European Club Association, which represents the continent’s top clubs, including United and City.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

