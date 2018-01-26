Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Babos, Mladenovic win Australian Open women's doubles

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Hungarian Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic defeated Russian duo Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina 6-4, 6-3 to win the women's doubles title at the Australian Open on Friday.

Babos and Mladenovic claimed their first grand slam title as a partnership, denying the Olympic champion Russians a sweep of grand slam doubles crowns at Rod Laver Arena.

The win was Mladenovic's second major women's doubles title after she won the 2016 French Open crown with compatriot Caroline Garcia.

The Russians pushed hard to prise break points from Mladenovic as she served out the match but the French-Hungarian duo held firm to close out the match in one hour and 20 minutes.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant