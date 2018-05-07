Djokovic powers past Nishikori in first round of Madrid Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori on Monday.

tennis

Former world number one Novak Djokovic showed signs of a return to form with an impressive 7-5, 6-4 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori in the opening round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Following early exits in Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells, the 30-year-old Djokovic struck his shots with precision and recorded 26 winners to improve his head-to-head advantage to 12-2 against world number 20 Nishikori.

Djokovic was broken to love at 2-2 but he recovered well by pouncing on his opponent's second serve to clinch the opening set in just over an hour.

The two-time winner in Madrid went on to claim a decisive break in the 10th game of the second set to wrap up the contest.

It was Djokovic's first victory over a top-20 opponent since the Serb overcame Gael Monfils at Eastbourne in June last year.

Earlier in the day, Canada's Milos Raonic booked a second-round meeting with third seed Grigor Dimitrov, defeating Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-2.

Raonic recorded 17 aces to knock out the Madrid debutant.

Frenchman Lucas Pouille, seeded 15th, crashed out of the tournament after a 6-2, 6-3 defeat by compatriot Benoit Paire.

Paire claimed his first victory in four attempts against Pouille and will next face Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov.

