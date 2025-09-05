 Japan Today
Bjorn Borg watching the women's semi-final in July from the Royal Box on Wimbledon's Centre Court Image: AFP
Tennis icon Bjorn Borg battling cancer

STOCKHOLM

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg says in his forthcoming autobiography that he has cancer, according to a blurb published on Amazon's Italian site on Thursday.

"Until the last challenge, the most important one, not yet over, against cancer," says the Italian blurb on the site, although the English-language entry contains no mention of the illness.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Borg has prostate cancer.

Borg, who turned 69 in June, dominated Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the 1970s and early 1980s.

He won the French major six times between 1974 and 1981 and Wimbledon five straight years between 1976 and 1980. He also reached four U.S .Open finals, but lost them all. He led Sweden to their first Davis Cup victory in 1975.

After hardly playing in 1982, he retired suddenly aged 26 at the start of 1983.

In 1991, he made a short-lived comeback using an old wooden racket.

The Swedish publisher of the autobiography, Norstedts, has not yet responded to requests for a comment from AFP.

The book, titled "Heartbeats in English," is due to be released on September 18.

