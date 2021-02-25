Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

0 Comments
ADELAIDE

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organizers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday.

Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3, 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.

The 24-year-old Australian was struggling with a left thigh strain throughout the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the quarterfinals last week.

"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury," Barty said. "I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

"Thank you to the event organizers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."

Barty follows world number three Simona Halep and 2019 U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu in skipping the Doha event.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog