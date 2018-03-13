Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Kohlschreiber stuns Cilic at Indian Wells

0 Comments
INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second seed Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 to advance to the fourth round in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Cilic's biggest weapon, his booming serve, lacked its usual accuracy and the German Kohlschreiber was able to control long rallies, pushing the towering Croatian around the court with pinpoint groundstrokes en route to a quick victory.

Cilic, runner-up at this year's Australian Open, only managed to put 51 percent of his first serves in play and was unable to convert any of his four break-point opportunities.

It is the third time that Kohlschreiber has reached the fourth round at the tournament in the California desert and his seventh victory over Cilic in 11 career meetings.

The tournament's number 31 seed will next face Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who advanced earlier on Tuesday after his countryman Gael Monfils was forced to retire from their match due to back pain.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

STEP up to Help Students Pass the Eiken English Proficiency Test

GaijinPot Blog

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog