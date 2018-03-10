Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Kvitova, Osaka advance at Indian Wells

0 Comments
INDIAN WELLS, Calif

Petra Kvitova survived a marathon second-round match against Dulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan to emerge with a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday.

After capturing her 21st and 22nd career titles in St Petersburg and Doha, ninth seed Kvitova was not at her best in Indian Wells, mixing 66 winners with 78 unforced errors.

The twice Wimbledon champion finally triumphed in three hours and 17 minutes as a frustrated Putintseva smashed her racket on the court after coming so close to an upset.

Romanian top seed Simona Halep used a superior serve to beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 but six other seeds were beaten in daytime action.

Johanna Konta (11), Ashleigh Barty (16), Svetlana Kuznetsova (19), Elise Mertens (22), Barbora Strycova (25) and Agnieszka Radwanska (31) were all eliminated.

Radwanska was beaten by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who continued her barnstorming form with a 6-3, 6-2 victory two days after ousting former world number one Maria Sharapova.

Osaka dominated on first serve, and also broke four times. The 20-year-old might get a chance to beat another big name, potentially facing third seed Garbiñe Muguruza in the third round.

Briton Konta fell to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-4, while Australian Barty was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Belgian Mertens fell to China's Wang Qiang 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Russian Kuznetsova, last year's runner-up, was ousted 6-4, 6-3 by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Czech Strycova also went out in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, to Petra Martic of Croatia.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel