tennis

Kvitova beats Kontaveit for Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany

World number three Petra Kvitova beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win Stuttgart's Porsche Grand Prix on Sunday on Sunday for her second title of the year as she prepares for next month's French Open.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, broke her opponent to go 4-2 up in the first set and served out the set a little later on the quick indoor clay courts in Stuttgart.

The Czech had to work much harder in the second set as she had to save two set points at 5-4 as Kontaveit had her pinned to the baseline.

However, the Estonian, who received a walkover into the final after top seed Naomi Osaka pulled out from their last four clash due to injury, missed her chances and allowed Kvitova to come back.

Kvitova raced to a 6-0 lead in the tiebreak before sealing victory two points later.

"Thank you to everyone. It was an amazing atmosphere, an incredible scene with full crowds," Kvitova said. "I am looking forward to coming back next year again."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

