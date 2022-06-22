Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency signs Nick Kyrgios

Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the ATP Tour men's singles semifinal match in Halle, Germany, on June 18.

Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency has signed a deal with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, making him the first athlete on its books.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka launched Evolve with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid after she split from industry giant IMG last month.

A dynamic player with a reputation for brashness, the 27-year-old Kyrgios is currently No. 45 in the men's singles rankings.

The winner of six singles titles, he claimed his first Grand Slam crown in the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve," Osaka told sports business website Boardroom.

"He's got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport."

Duguid will represent Kyrgios in on- and off-court ventures in partnership with the player's manager, according to Boardroom.

Former world No. 1 Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon, starting later this month, with an Achilles tendon injury.

She crashed out of May's French Open in the first round and had been dealing with pain in her left ankle since before competing in Paris.

