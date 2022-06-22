Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the ATP Tour men's singles semifinal match in Halle, Germany, on June 18. Photo: David Inderlied/dpa via AP
tennis

Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency signs Nick Kyrgios

0 Comments
TOKYO

Naomi Osaka's Evolve sports agency has signed a deal with Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, making him the first athlete on its books.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka launched Evolve with her longtime agent Stuart Duguid after she split from industry giant IMG last month.

A dynamic player with a reputation for brashness, the 27-year-old Kyrgios is currently No. 45 in the men's singles rankings.

The winner of six singles titles, he claimed his first Grand Slam crown in the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Kyrgios embodies the types of athletes we want to work with at Evolve," Osaka told sports business website Boardroom.

"He's got an unmatched style, passion, and personality that is unlike any other in the sport."

Duguid will represent Kyrgios in on- and off-court ventures in partnership with the player's manager, according to Boardroom.

Former world No. 1 Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon, starting later this month, with an Achilles tendon injury.

She crashed out of May's French Open in the first round and had been dealing with pain in her left ankle since before competing in Paris.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel