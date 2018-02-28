Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kei Nishikori makes a backhand return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday. Photo: AP
tennis

Nishikori knocked out in 1st round of Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori suffered a shock loss to 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Tuesday.

Nishikori, who returned to competitive action last month after a five-month injury layoff, fought back to force a tiebreak and take the first set but was unable to carry the momentum through his first match against the Canadian rising star, losing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1.

After his second ATP World Tour event this season, Nishikori said he ruined his chances of winning by failing to convert big points, while making only 50 percent of his first serves in the 2 hour, 16 minute match at the Fairmont Acapulco Princess.

"I played sloppily in key situations," said the 28-year-old Japanese. "I'm not in 100 percent condition yet. The heat didn't help and I didn't feel physically fit. In the third set my serves weren't landing in and he played better in the end."

Despite an early exit in the round of 32, Nishikori said his right wrist was not bothering him during play and his strokes are improving.

Top seed Rafael Nadal, who retired in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January, was expected to make his comeback from injury but the world No. 2 pulled out after experiencing pain in his leg during his training session on Tuesday.

Nishikori's next scheduled event is the BNP Paribas Open, which starts March 7 in Indian Wells, California.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Kei-Chan is still recovering, and to be where he is after a possibly career finishing injury is astounding. Japan still believes in you, Kei-Chan! French Open awaits, and once he wins the first Major, the floodgates could open...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lol, if this loser wants to actually win a major he needs to put in the hard yards with Michael Chang as coach and ditch that life-and soul sucking trampy GF of his.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

