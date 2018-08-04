Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Nishikori ousted by Zverev at Citi Open

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Top seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev overcame Kei Nishikori to win their rain-delayed Citi Open quarterfinal in three sets on Friday, after Andy Murray withdrew from the tournament citing fatigue.

Zverev bounced back after dropping the opening set to overhaul the seventh-seeded Japanese 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, eliminating him from the tournament for the second consecutive year.

German Zverev will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals on Saturday after the up-and-coming Greek upset third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4.

Murray's withdrawal, announced earlier on Friday, gave Australia's Alex de Minaur a free pass to the semifinals where he will meet the winner of Andrey Rublev and American Denis Kudler.

The Zverev-Nishikori result was delayed for more than two hours by rain with Zverev leading 3-2 with a break in the third set.

When play resumed, Zverev took a second break thanks to a series of errors by Nishikori and closed out the match.

Nishikori had earlier controlled play as Zverev stayed largely behind the baseline but that changed in the second set, when the German became far more aggressive, especially on return.

The teenaged Tsitsipas took advantage of an uncharacteristic slew of unforced errors by Goffin to topple the world number 11.

He saved all three break points he faced and fired seven aces to Goffin's four in the upset. He also won 86 per cent of his first serve points.

De Minaur moved into his third ATP semifinal, after reaching his first two in January at Brisbane and Sydney. The 19-year-old is projected to soar past his previous career-best world ranking of 68 and could make the top 50.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel