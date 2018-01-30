Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a serve by Dennis Novikov of the U.S. during their match at the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas at T Bar M Racquet Club in Dallas, Monday. Photo: Dallas Morning News via AP
tennis

Nishikori picks up 1st win after injury comeback

DALLAS, Texas

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori won his first match since returning from a five-month injury layoff, beating Dennis Novikov 6-3, 6-3 in the first-round of the Challenger-level Tennis Championships of Dallas on Monday.

The 28-year-old Japanese needed just 1 hour and 6 minutes to eliminate the 214th-ranked American from the second-tier event, only a week after the same opponent upset him in his much-awaited return to the court.

This time, on an indoor hardcourt at the T Bar M Racquet Club, it was Nishikori who came out on top, the current world No. 27 showing glimpses of his old self after being granted a wildcard for the Jan. 29-Feb. 3 tournament as the top seed.

"I still need to work on a lot of areas but my wrist felt good so that's a relief," Nishikori said.

"My serve returns were great. After returning the first serve I was able to start a rally which is my strength," he said.

Nishikori broke his Russian-born opponent in the seventh game of the first set and closed it out. At 3-3 in the second, the Japanese again turned the screws to reel off three straight games to take the win.

"I wasn't as nervous as I was last week, I was more hyped up and I was able to get myself into my game more," said Nishikori. "The more repetitions I get, the better tennis I will be able to play."

Qualifier Novikov beat top-seeded Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at the Oracle Challenger Series in Newport Beach, California on Wednesday, a tournament Nishikori chose over the Australian Open.

Nishikori injured his right wrist while practicing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati last August, an injury which forced him to shut down his 2017 season.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

my wrist felt good so that's a relief

That is indeed, that's what this is all about. Hopefully he and us fans have heard the last of that injury!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

fxgai: "Hopefully he and us fans have heard the last of that injury!"

What fans? I think they are still waiting cautiously for a few more wins before hopping back on the bandwagon again. Certainly didn't see them on the thread about his loss last week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

