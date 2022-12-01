Nishikori plans February return to tour

tennis

Injury-plagued tennis star Kei Nishikori has committed to play the Delray Beach Open in Florida next February, the event's website said Tuesday.

The former world No. 4 last played on the ATP Tour in October 2021 before he underwent hip surgery in January and then injured his right ankle.

Nishikori, a winner of 12 ATP Tour singles titles, captured his first at Delray Beach in 2008, defeating James Blake of the United States 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of the world rankings.

© KYODO