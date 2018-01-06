Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nishikori to launch comeback in Newport Beach

1 Comment
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif

Japan's Kei Nishikori plans to launch his comeback at the inaugural Challenger Tour event in Newport Beach, California, beginning Jan. 22, the organisers said.

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Nishikori has been on the sidelines since August when he fell to Gael Monfils at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He finished 2017 with a 30-13 win-loss record.

"I am very excited and looking forward to getting back on the court in January," Nishikori said in a statement.

"The Oracle Challenger Series is a perfect event in a great southern California location to help me get some match play. This will be a great opportunity to face some high-level competition."

Nishikori, currently ranked 22 in the world, also plans to compete at the Challenger event in Dallas, Texas, which begins on Jan 29.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Hope he does indeed play these and get lots of matches under his belt - and then gets down to business!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

