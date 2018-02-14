Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Nishikori wins ATP Tour comeback match in New York

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Kei Nishikori returned to an ATP Tour level event for the first time since last August and cruised into the second round of the inaugural New York Open with a 7-5, 6-3 win over American wild card Noah Rubin on Tuesday.

The Japanese fifth seed, fresh off winning a Challenger event in Dallas, trailed 3-0 in the first set but pulled level and then never looked back against Rubin, who was playing in front of his hometown crowd in Uniondale.

It marked the latest step forward for Nishikori, who last August suffered a severe right wrist injury that caused him to miss last year's U.S. Open and the Australian Open at the start of this season.

The former U.S. Open finalist has since eased his way back to competition by playing in Challenger events, dropping a first-round clash in Newport Beach before his triumph in Dallas.

Next up for Nishikori in the tournament that moved from Tennessee to Long Island after four decades, will be a clash against Russian Evgeny Donskoy, a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Dominican Victor Estrella Burgos.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

Go kei... Win two 250ATP then play 500 ATP next. 1000 Masters is waiting for you. Goodluck on all your matches.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Speech & Language Pathologist Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Luxury Living

Mochi Pounding at Motoazabu Hills

Insight Japan Today

Awkward English Teacher Interviews in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Hiking

Sakurajima

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji