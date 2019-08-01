Osaka says she hasn't had fun playing since Australian Open

World number two Naomi Osaka admitted on Thursday that the last few months have been "the worst of my life" and that she hasn't had fun on the tennis court since winning the Australian Open in January.
Osaka's triumph in Melbourne was her second successive grand slam, following her victory at last year's U.S. Open, and propelled the 21-year-old to number one ranking in the world.
Since then, she has failed to win a tournament, lost her number one ranking and crashed out at Wimbledon in the first round to Yulia Putintseva.
On Thursday, Osaka posted a message to her fans on social media explaining her recent dip in form.
"Whenever things go wrong I blame myself 100%, I have a tendency to shut down because I don't want to burden anyone with my thoughts or problems," Osaka wrote. "Unexpectedly, (through) the worst months of my life have also had some of the best moments cause I've met new people."
"That being said I can honestly reflect and say I probably haven't had fun playing tennis since Australia and I'm finally coming to terms with that while relearning that fun feeling," she added.
"I've learned a lot about myself and I feel like I grew so much as a person this past year(s) so I'm really excited what the future looks like on and off the court. See you in the U.S. swing."
Osaka will be looking to regain her form ahead of the U.S. Open later this month, starting with competing at the Rogers Cup in Toronto next week.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
wtfjapan
maybe shouldnt have dumped your last coach so quickly, he was paramount in getting Osakas mental game as good as her physical one, new coach well his record so far isnt that great.
yakyak
The kid is in love.
oldman_13
A bad separation from her coach and things quickly went downhill and stayed that way?
Coincidence? I think not.
Strangerland
Ahh, the simplistic mindset. "She got rid of her coach, and she hasn't had fun since, so it MUST be because she got rid of her coach".
I wish I lived in a black and white world like people here.
klausdorth
It definitely ain't no fun loosing!
Whatever the reason(s) might be ...... keep on going!
Madden
Well, she said she would choose happiness over winning when she sacked her coach. You'd think she'd be happier and having more fun than ever! Wonder if she's starting to reconsider her decision!
Tony G
"...I don't want to burden anyone with my thoughts or problems,"
...Tells the whole world about them.
wtfjapan
wish I lived in a black and white world like people here.
change of coach , lot of her time taken away from the game for her sponcers and endorcements, added pressure of being #1 and Japanese, well Japanese while shes winning, halfu while shes losing, etc etc black white and many colors in between, thats the world we live in.
ksteer
I figured this when she sacked her coach. That relationship was a little more than average coach/player relationship. For which I don't know, but it clearly wasn't a mutual feeling. That awkwardness leads to getting rid of the issue. Probably was the correct move, but getting over that is difficult, couple with not winning a lot etc and this happens. Tennis, as much as golf, is a very mental game and if you're out of it, you won't win. Unfortunately, Osaka seems to be the type that is weak mentally. Quick to blame herself etc etc.. I said it before, but I honestly think winning the U.S Open was a fluke caused by a perfect storm of things. Until she gets the mental aspect down, she won't be #1 again anytime soon.