Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Osaka crushes Yastremska at Western and Southern Open

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Naomi Osaka put on a solid serving performance to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 6-1 at the Southern and Western Open on Tuesday and advance to the quarterfinals, where she will face Anett Kontaveit.

Osaka fired eight aces to Yastremska's zero and needed just over an hour to dispatch the 20-year-old Ukrainian.

"The serve is a really important part of my game and I just need to tune it up," said fourth seed Osaka, who was playing in just her second WTA singles match since the tour resumed.

"The percentage still wasn't that high today so hopefully as I play more matches it'll get better."

Kontaveit booked her ticket to the quarter-finals after defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka continued her dominance over Alize Cornet, improving to 7-0 lifetime against the Frenchwoman with a hard fought 6-4, 7-5 win to advance to the quarter-finals, where the Belarusian will meet either Ons Jabeur or Christina McHale, who play later on Tuesday.

The tournament is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel