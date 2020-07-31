Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Naomi Osaka will play in U.S. Open, says management team

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

Naomi Osaka will play in next month's U.S. Open in New York, the 2018 champion's management team has told Reuters.

Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on Aug 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 22-year-old's management team told Reuters via email that the reports were wide of the mark and that she would be participating at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.

Earlier on Thursday, world number one Ash Barty said she was skipping the New York tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Osaka, who is based in the United States, last played competitive tennis in early February during Fed Cup qualifiers against Spain.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel