Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Osaka withdraws from WTA finals with shoulder injury

0 Comments
SHENZHEN

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to an injury to her right shoulder, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The Japanese world number three was due to face Australia's Ash Barty later in the day and her place in the tournament will now be taken by alternate Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals,” Osaka said. "It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season.

"I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."

Osaka won her first match of the tournament against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog