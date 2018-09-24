Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka withdraws from Wuhan Open citing viral illness

TOKYO

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Wuhan Open in China on Sunday, hours after losing to former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Wuhan Open organisers said on Twitter that Osaka had withdrawn due to a viral illness.

The Japanese world number seven was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Pliskova in Tokyo and said afterwards that she was suffering from fatigue.

The Wuhan Open, which began on Sunday and ends on Sept 29, still boasts a strong field despite Osaka's withdrawal, with the top five women's players, including world number one Simona Halep, all taking part.

