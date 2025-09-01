Tennis player Sorana Cirstea says trophy was stolen from her New York hotel room during the US Open

Soraya Cirstea, of Romania, pulls off her visor after losing to Karolina Muchova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Tennis player Sorana Cirstea said the trophy she received after winning a recent women's tournament was stolen from her New York hotel room while she was playing in the U.S. Open.

Cirstea pleaded for the trophy's return late Saturday night, two days after she was eliminated from singles play in Flushing Meadows.

“Whoever stole my Cleveland trophy from room 314 at The Fifty Sonesta please give it back!” Cirstea wrote on Instagram. “It has NO material value, just sentimental value. It would be (greatly) appreciated!”

Cirstea, a 35-year-old from Romania, won her third career singles title earlier this month in the Cleveland warmup tournament for the U.S. Open. She went on to lose to No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova in the second round in Flushing Meadows.

The hotel said it had no comment.

