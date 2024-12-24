 Japan Today
Tennis players stars Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have become engaged Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Tennis power couple de Minaur and Boulter get engaged

SYDNEY

Tennis glamour couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have announced their engagement ahead of the start of the 2025 season this week.

The Australian world number nine and Britain's top women's player have been dating for several years with their news sparking congratulations from across the tennis world.

"We've been keeping a small secret," the pair jointly said on Instagram late Monday, with Boulter showing off her ring.

Among the well-wishers were women's stars Paula Badosa and Madison Keys while de Minaur's fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis quipped: "It's about damn time."

De Minaur, 25 and Boulter, 28, both enjoyed breakthrough seasons in 2024.

The Australian broke into the top 10 for the first time while Boulter reached a career-high 23.

They both start their 2025 campaigns at the mixed-teams United Cup in Sydney this week.

© 2024 AFP

