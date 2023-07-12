Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, right, and US rap singer Cordae have reportedly become new parents of a baby girl Photo: AFP/File
sports

Tennis star Osaka gives birth to baby girl: report

LOS ANGELES

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has given birth to a baby girl, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Japanese star and rapper boyfriend Cordae welcomed their first child in Los Angeles and both mother and daughter were doing well, according to People, citing an unnamed source.

The couple said that Osaka was expecting a baby on social media in January. In June, Osaka revealed she was expecting a girl with a princess-themed baby shower.

Osaka said last month that when it came to names, she and Cordae were thinking of something unusual rather than traditional.

Osaka said that 2023 would be a year "full of lessons" adding she planned to return to tennis next year and compete at the 2024 Australian Open in January.

Osaka won her first major tennis crown at the 2018 U.S. Open and then captured the 2019 Australian Open. She followed that with another pair of back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

