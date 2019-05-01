Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Wimbledon prize money rises 11.8%

0 Comments
By Martyn Herman
LONDON

Wimbledon prize money will total 38 million pounds ($49.4 million) for this year's championships, a rise of 11.8 percent, the All England Club announced on Tuesday.

The men's and women's singles champions will receive 2.35 million pounds -- 100,000 more than in 2018.

Continuing a theme of recent years, organizers have again significantly raised prize money for early-round losers.

Prize money for qualifying and rounds one to three in the singles will rise by 10 percent with 45,000 pounds now the compensation for a first-round singles exit.

The Championships, which this year will see a roof on Court One, will not employ the 'shot clock' used at this year's Australian Open, although it is likely to be rolled out in 2020, according to club CEO Richard Lewis.

This year's tournament will also see tiebreaks employed at 12-12 in the deciding sets of all matches for the first time.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN