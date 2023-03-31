Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
FILE PHOTO: Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 28/6/16 A general view of the Wimbledon logo in the rain REUTERS/Toby Melville Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville
tennis

Wimbledon to accept Russian and Belarusian players as 'neutral' athletes

0 Comments
LONDON

Wimbledon will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the grasscourt Grand Slam as 'neutrals' this year under certain conditions, having banned players from the two countries last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon had said last year that barring players from the two countries was its only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government.

However, this year's conditions include prohibiting "expressions of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine", which Moscow calls a special military operation, and prohibiting entry by players "receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states".

"Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as 'neutral' athletes and complying with appropriate conditions," the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

"The conditions have been carefully developed through constructive dialogue with the UK Government, the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) and international stakeholder bodies in tennis, and are aligned with the Government's published guidance to sporting bodies in the UK."

Due to the ban, Wimbledon had its ranking points taken away. The women's WTA and men's ATP tours also imposed huge fines on the LTA and the AELTC.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to ban competitors from Russia and Belarus, which has been a staging area for the invasion, last year. Players competed on the tour as individual athletes without national affiliation at the other majors.

Two Russians feature in the top 10 of the men's rankings -- Daniil Medvedev (5) and Andrey Rublev (7).

Among the women, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is second in the world and she also won the Australian Open earlier this year. Russia's Daria Kasatkina is ranked eighth in the world.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog