Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Zverev under a cloud as he bids for second ATP Finals title

0 Comments
LONDON

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals on Monday still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

The German, ranked seventh in the world, responded to the allegations after arriving in London for the eight-day event that will bring the curtain down on the season.

"I am looking forward to playing, but the last few days the focus has shifted a little bit to the off court," Zverev, the champion in London in 2018, said in a statement.

"While I very much regret that those allegations have been made, I have to stick to my initial thing of them being untrue and continue to deny them.

"These accusations are just unfounded, untrue. We had our ups and downs, but the way our relationship was described in the public is not how it was. That's not who I am, not how I was raised by my parents."

Zverev, 23, reached the final of the Paris Masters this month but his on-court performances have been overshadowed by the comments of former Russian junior player Sharypova.

Sharypova said in an the interview with Racquet Magazine that she does not want to press charges.

"It makes me sad the impact that such accusations can have on the sport, on the outside world, on myself as well," Zverev said of the accusations.

The ATP Tour issued a statement this week saying that it condemns any form of violence or abuse.

"In circumstances where allegations of violence or abuse are made against any member of the Tour, legal authorities investigate and due process, we then review the outcome and decide the appropriate course of action.

"Otherwise we are unable to comment further on specific allegations."

Zverev starts against Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel