Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn sealed an uspet victory for Thailand over the United States to reach Sunday's final of the LPGA International Crown in San Francisco Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
golf

Thailand stun U.S. at LPGA International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO

Thailand upset the top-seeded United States to advance to the final of the LPGA International Crown in San Francisco on Sunday as Australia downed Sweden to set up a showdown with the Asian giant-killers.

Thailand, the sixth seeds, reached the final with a 2-1 victory over the Americans, sealing their win after sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn defeated world number one Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang 1-up in the final foursomes match at Harding Park.

After trailing for most of the match, Korda and Kang looked to have hauled themselves back into contention after winning 13th and 16th holes to tie the game with two holes to play.

But the Thai sisters grabbed a birdie on the 17th to regain the lead and when Korda missed a long birdie putt on the 18th the Jutanugarn duo advanced.

In the earlier singles matches, Atthaya Thitikul had put Thailand on the way with a 3&2 win over Lexi Thompson, before Lilia Vu restored parity with a 1-up defeat of Patty Tavatanakit.

Meanwhile, Australia booked their place in the final with a comprehensive defeat of Sweden in their semi-final.

Stephanie Kyriacou outclassed Anna Nordqvist with a 4&3 victory, taking control of the contest on the front nine with a flurry of four birdies in five holes to go four up at the turn before closing out the win with three holes to play.

Hannah Green defeated Caroline Hedwall 3&2 in her singles match while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp routed Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark 5&3 as the Australian women clinched a dominant victory.

Launched in 2014, the International Crown team event is a biennial event that returned this season after a five-year absence following the cancellation of the last edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

