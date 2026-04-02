The 'million dollar' Senna helmet bought at Japan GP

Picture taken on February 27, 1992 at Kyalami showing Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna studying the circuit from the cockpit of his McLaren-Honda prior the practice session of Souh Africa's Grand Prix

auto racing

By Nicolas REVISE

When Canadian collector Darren Jack discovered that an Ayrton Senna helmet he values at a million dollars was for sale in Japan, he jumped on a plane to acquire the piece of sporting history that the legendary Brazilian driver had with him during his fatal final Formula One Grand Prix.

Jack, who AFP met at the Japan Grand Prix last weekend, showed off the iconic yellow helmet in its original 'A.S.'-initialised bag, which both belonged to the three-time world champion, who was killed aged 34 in a crash at the Imola circuit in San Marino on May 1, 1994.

The Bell helmet is not the one Senna wore during that fatal race. But it is one of the three or four he had with him at the start of the 1994 season in Brazil, Japan and Imola, Jack claims.

"(Senna) definitely wore it in Brazil during the race weekend. But it travelled with the team to round two in Pacific Grand Prix and to Imola in this final race weekend," Jack said.

"It was the only race weekend he had the Senna logo on. So this was added for Imola, which is significant because it means it was there. And it's quite a crazy moment to think that (it's a) part of life and part of history."

As evidence, Jack presented photos and videos from that period, which have been compared and analysed using recognition software, along with authentication letters, serial numbers, and letters from the manufacturer Bell and the Japanese seller.

Jack, the CEO of a motorsport memorabilia collection, refused to reveal how much he paid for the item, but insisted "it's clear that it's a million-dollar helmet".

However, despite already receiving lucrative offers -- including from inside the F1 paddock at Suzuka -- Jack said he won't sell the helmet... yet.

"I love having it. I'm proud to own it. I'm a passionate collector first. That's how I started the business," the 46-year-old said. "So for me, it's a dream. What would I spend the money on?

"There was a current F1 driver, who shall remain unnamed, who basically said, 'what if I gave you a million dollars now for it in the paddock this weekend?' And I said, 'no, not for sale.'"

© 2026 AFP